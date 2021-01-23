Rahul Gandhi hits campaign trail in Tamil Nadu, vows to defend Tamil culture against attacks by BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kickstarted his three-day visit to Tamil Nadu ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls, which are slated to take place between April and May this year. This is the second time that the former Congress president has visited the state this month.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Gandhi said his party was involved in a fight against a ‘particular’ ideology that believed that “only one culture, one language and one idea should rule India.” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “no respect” for the culture, language and people of Tamil Nadu. Modi thinks that the Tamil people, Tamil language and Tamil culture should be subservient to his ideas, his culture,” Gandhi claimed.

In a tweet shared soon after he landed in Coimbatore, Gandhi accused the Modi government of attacking Tamil culture. “I am delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu today to spend time with my Tamilian brothers and sisters in the Kongu belt,” he wrote. “Together, we will defend & preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by Modi govt.”

I am delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu today to spend time with my Tamilian brothers and sisters in the Kongu belt. Together, we will defend & preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by Modi govt. pic.twitter.com/LEl0Uxglbd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 23, 2021

Addressing people from an open van, Gandhi accused PM Modi of partnering with big businessmen to sell everything that belonged to the people. “What does Modi do? Modi partners with three or four big businessmen in this country. They provide him media and he provides them money,” he said. “Narendra Modi is one by one selling everything that belongs to the people of India and Tamil Nadu.”

Gandhi is set to attend election meetings in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts on the first day of his three-day trip, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Azhagiri told reporters on Wednesday. He will also visit Erode for a Congress public meeting, PTI reported.

Talking about the Farm Laws, Gandhi said what belonged to the farmers was now being taken away by three new farm laws and alleged ryots “are going to be made servants” of biggest industries.

Addressing a gathering of MSME representatives on Saturday afternoon, the Congress leader vowed to restructure GST if the UPA government comes to power. “It is the commitment of the UPA govt that when we come to power, we will restructure the GST,” he said.

He also promised to protect and defend Tamil Nadu’s unique culture from attacks by the BJP-led Central government. “Ruling party believes that for sake of efficiency of growth, diverse factors need to be homogenised. We don’t believe in that. We believe that if Tamil Nadu is India then India is Tamil Nadu too. I respect Tamil language & maybe will learn it. Vannakam!” he said.

Earlier, on January 14, Rahul Gandhi had witnessed a “jallikattu”, bull taming sport, event in Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu.