Rahul Gandhi takes a jab at Modi, dares BJP-RSS to slap cases against him

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not talking about employment for youth and farmers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said his fight was against the government’s policies. Gandhi, who was charged with a defamation case in a court hearing earlier this morning, dared the BJP and RSS to slap as many cases on him as they wanted to.

While on his way to the hearing, outside the court, Gandhi said, “Our fight is against the policies of the prime minister. Farmers are frustrated and the prime minister does not talk about employment for youth. This government is only for the rich.”

He took a dig at Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ and said the Prime Minister does not speak about ‘kaam ki baat’ like providing employment to youth or safeguarding farmers. “Let them (the BJP and the RSS) slap as many cases as they want against me. Ours is a fight of ideology. We will fight them and win,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi who is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, appeared before Thane’s Bhiwandi court early on Tuesday morning for the hearing of 2014 defamation case filed against him by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Rajesh Kunte. The petitioner in his complaint had stated that Gandhi, during a speech at an election rally in Bhiwandi in March 2014, alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi has been charged under IPC sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation). Under section 500, a person if found guilty of defamation shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both. The next hearing for the case has been scheduled for August 10.

