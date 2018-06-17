Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi over promise of hospital in Odisha

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on twitter that PM Modi failed to keep up with his promise he made three years ago at Rourkela of establishing a multi-speciality hospital

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2018 11:12:08 pm
Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi Congress president Rahul Gandhi Odisha-resident Muktikant Biswal walked 1,350 km to Delhi to remind Prime Minister Modi of his poll promise. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he had failed to keep his promise of establishing a multi-specialty hospital in Rourkela in Odisha, and said the Congress would implement the project.

He said Odisha-resident Muktikant Biswal walked 1,350 km to Delhi to remind Prime Minister Modi of his poll promise.

“The PM promised Rourkela a multi-specialty hospital three years ago. Now, Muktikant Biswal has walked 1,300 Km to Delhi because the PM hasn’t kept his promise & people are dying. I assure Mr Biswal: the people of India & the Congress party will keep the PM’s promise for him,” he said on Twitter, tagging a news report on Biswal.

