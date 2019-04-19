Rahul Gandhi’s surprise call to seven-year-old ‘fan’ who could not meet him in Kannur

After failing to meet him because of security reasons, a seven-year-old fan of Rahul Gandhi was surprised when the Congress chief called him at his home. Rahul’s new Wayanad Twitter handle posted that the Congress leader personally phoned Nadan Joyce at his home in Kannur to talk to him.

Rahul’s call came after Nadan’s father put out a Facebook post expressing his son’s angst about not being able to see Rahul when he came to Kannur to meet party leaders as part of his campaign in Wayanad.

Nadan, accompanied by his parents had waited in front of the auditorium in Kannur for hours to see Rahul. But they didn’t have the security pass to go inside.

The boy’s father shared a photo of the upset boy on Facebook which was widely shared on social media and was picked up by local news media as well.

Local Congress leaders intervened and got Rahul to call Nadan to talk to him. The Congress leader also promised that the next time he lands in Kannur, he will meet him.

Congress social media head Divya Spandana also shared the tweet and called it a “sweet gesture by Rahul Gandhi”.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.