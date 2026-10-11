‘Not the India we want’: Rahul Gandhi announces march to Supreme Court over SIR, ‘vote chori’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced a march to the Supreme Court on Monday, calling on opposition parties, civil society groups and citizens to join the protest against alleged ‘vote chori’ and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the march would bring together people across political parties, gender, caste, community and state. He said the participants would submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India, demanding an end to alleged ‘vote chori’, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Kumar’s resignation.

The announcement comes amid protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process. The protests continued for a second day on Sunday, with police detaining demonstrators at several locations in Delhi after thousands were detained on Saturday.

Yesterday, the nation’s young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us. We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India’s voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court. कल दिल्ली में देश का युवा शांतिपूर्ण विरोध के लिए सड़कों पर उतरा। उनके दिलों में नफ़रत या गुस्सा नहीं, मोहब्बत थी। लेकिन उन्हें पुलिस और BJP के गुंडों, दोनों ने पीटा। ऐसा भारत हम नहीं चाहते। कल, सोमवार 12 अक्टूबर को, हम भारतीय होने के नाते सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेंगे। पार्टी, महिला-पुरुष, जाति, समुदाय और राज्य की हर दीवार से ऊपर उठकर, हम सब एक साथ चलेंगे। देश का युवा, तमाम विपक्षी दल, सिविल सोसाइटी और लोकतंत्र में विश्वास रखने वाले, भारत के संविधान के साथ खड़े सभी लोग हमारे साथ चलेंगे। हम देश की ओर से मुख्य न्यायाधीश को एक ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे। हमारी माँग है – वोट चोरी बंद हो, SIR पर रोक लगे और ज्ञानेश कुमार इस्तीफ़ा दें। नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, अजित डोभाल और मोहन भागवत भारत की आवाज़ को दबा नहीं सकते। ये कायर हमें डरा नहीं सकते। इन्हें पीछे हटना ही होगा।

हम सब साथ चलेंगे – मोहब्बत, भाईचारे और देशभक्ति के साथ। डरो मत। कल पूरा भारत सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेगा। #ChaloDilli — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2026

Rahul Gandhi alleges police, BJP workers beat protesters

Referring to Saturday’s demonstrations, Gandhi alleged that police personnel and BJP workers beat protesters who had gathered in Delhi.

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“This is not the India we want,” he said, adding that the demonstrators had come out to protest peacefully.

Gandhi also named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in his post, alleging that they could not silence the public.

“Daro mat (don’t fear)” Gandhi said, urging people to join the march. He added that the participants would march with “love, brotherhood and patriotism.”

In a post on X early Sunday, Gandhi accused the Delhi Police of using force against protesters and alleged that workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had joined in the violence. He said the protests would continue despite police action, adding that the Opposition would seek accountability over what he described as violations of the Constitution and democratic rights.

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Addressing Shah directly, Gandhi said the Opposition would not be deterred by the deployment of additional police personnel or BJP-RSS workers.

“Bring as much police as you want — 10 thousand, 20 thousand, 40 thousand, go ahead,” he said, adding that the protesters would not back down.

CJP protest against Gyanesh Kumar continues

The march announcement comes as the CJP’s protest against the Election Commission and Kumar continued in the national capital. On Saturday, Opposition leaders and activists, including AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, student leader Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, were among thousands detained as demonstrators attempted to reach Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police imposed restrictions and put up barricades around parts of central Delhi, preventing protesters from reaching the designated protest site. The CJP has maintained that it will continue its agitation and has accused the authorities of using security measures to prevent people from protesting against the Chief Election Commissioner.

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On Sunday, police detained more demonstrators at Connaught Place and other locations. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora were among those detained during the day.

Supreme Court directs normal Metro services, uninterrupted internet

The Supreme Court on Sunday told the Centre that restrictions on public assembly and movement must comply with the conditions laid down under Article 19(2) of the Constitution. It also asked the government to ensure that Delhi Metro and rail services operate normally and internet services remain uninterrupted amid protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.