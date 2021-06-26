Rahul Gandhi spends another day meeting Punjab leaders; no way forward yet

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi continued his meetings with leaders from the Punjab unit of the party for the fourth day on Friday. During the course of the day, Rahul met leaders believed to be close to CM Amarinder Singh. There are no meetings scheduled for Saturday, sources said.

Those who met Rahul included seasoned politician of the state Congress like Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra, former minister Rana Gurjit Singh, Health Minister Balbir Sidhu, Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, MLAs Balwinder Singh Laddi Sherowalia, Lakhbir Singh Lakha, Sukhwinder Singh Danny. Rahul also met political secretary of the Chief Minister Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu. He is also general secretary incharge of PPCC.

Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Sigh Dullo were also among those who met him. The meetings went on till late in the evening.

A few party leaders, who met Rahul on Friday said the AICC leader appeared to have already made up his mind on sorting out the crisis in Punjab Congress.

During Friday’s meetings, a number of leaders are learnt to have expressed their reservations against giving a leading role to Sidhu in the party organisation.

A senior leader is learnt to have told Rahul that the way Sidhu had spoken against his own party government had sent a wrong signal. According to sources, he also raised the way Sidhu spoke about the party using him as a showpiece, adding that someone needs to ask Sidhu if the Congress in Punjab was winning for all these decades because him.

“The issue that Sidhu’s mother lost twice from Dakala, an Assembly segment before the reorganisation of segments, was also raised,” a leader said.