Rahul Gandhi during no-confidence motion today: Jumla strike, jobs, GST, women’s safety and a hug

Congress president Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha on ‘no-confidence motion’ during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI photo) Congress president Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha on ‘no-confidence motion’ during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI photo)

The no-confidence motion proceedings in Lok Sabha on Friday saw Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacking the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on a number of issues including jobs, women’s safety, GST, demonetisation, Rafale deal and farmers’ issues. Taking potshots at the Modi government, Gandhi said TDP, like many others, is a victim of BJP’s political weapon called ‘jumla (gimmick) strike‘.

Gandhi took TDP’s name after its MP Jayadev Galla termed the Modi government a “saga of empty promises” in his speech in the Lok Sabha during proceedings on the no-confidence motion against the central government. The Congress president said, “Heard Galla’s speech very carefully. In your speech, I sensed a certain anxiety, a deep feeling of pain and I want to tell you from here that you are the victim of a 21st Century political weapon. A fantastic weapon and you are not alone. There are many victims like you in the country. The weapon is called the ‘jhumla strike’. The Symptoms of the ‘jhumla strike’ are — Great sense of excitement, happiness; there is a feeling of shock; then there are 8 hour long speeches. Who else are victims? Farmers, youth, Dalits, tribals and women of the country.”

After concluding his speech, Gandhi went to PM Modi and hugged him. He also shook hands with the PM.

LIVE Updates: No-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha today

Rahul Gandhi’s top 10 quotes from his Lok Sabha speech:

1. “Heard Galla’s speech very carefully. In your speech, I sensed a certain anxiety, a deep feeling of pain and I want to tell you from here that you are the victim of a 21st Century political weapon. A fantastic weapon and you are not alone. There are many victims like you in the country. The weapon is called the ‘jhumla strike’. The Symptoms of the ‘jhumla strike’ are — Great sense of excitement, happiness; there is a feeling of shock; then there are 8 hour long speeches. Who else are victims? Farmers, youth, Dalits, tribals and women of the country.”

2. “You said every person will get Rs 15 lakh – this is jhumla No 1. You said two crore youth will gets jobs every year, this is jhumla No 2. In 2016-17, all over the country, four lakh people have got jobs according to the labour survey. The Indian youth had faith in the PM as in every speech of his he said he will give 2 crore jobs to the youth.” “China provided 50,000 youth jobs every day. But the PM generates only 400 youth jobs everyday,” Rahul said. Speaking to the PM, he added, “Wherever you go, you speak about jobs — make pakodas, open shops… who will give jobs? Jobs will be given by small business and shops.”

3. On demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi said, “I don’t know what happened… where you got the message… but at 8 pm you decided to act against black money and initiated the process of demonetisation. Maybe you didn’t understand that farmers and the poor transact in cash. In Surat, people told me that PM Modi has caused them the most hurt.”

4. Targeting the Central government on GST, Rahul Gandhi told the PM, “The GST was brought by the Congress party. You opposed it when you were the chief minister of Gujarat. We wanted one GST, with petrol and diesel in it, and the country to have one tax with the least disruption. But the PM’s GST now has five taxes, killing small traders and destroying crores of people.”

5. “The PM doesn’t go out… he travels abroad but never leaves his security cordon. He doesn’t speak to small businessmen just to the suit boot people. What’s in the heart of the poor and marginalised doesn’t reach the PM,” Rahul gandhi said adding, “You pickpocketed the poor… those who run small businesses and establishments.” Referring to the PM’s Jio advertisement, Rahul Gandhi said, “The PM does things for those who help him. But for the rest of the country and its workforce, the PM doesn’t have a place in his heart.”

6. On Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi said, “I don’t know what happened, or who he spoke to, but the PM went to France and magically made the price of an aircraft Rs 16,000 crore. The Defence Minister said she will announce the deal but later said details cannot be provided as India has a secrecy pact with the French govt. I have met the French President and asked him if there’s any such pact between the two governments and he denied it. He also told me that he has no objection in saying this and the whole government can know about it.”

7. Rahul Gandhi also said, “The PM is smiling but there is a touch of nervousness in the gentleman and he is looking away from me. He cannot look into my eyes, I understand that. The prime minister cannot be truthful, I understand.”

8. Referring to a recent report that said that held India as the most dangerous country for women, Gandhi said, “This is the first time that women safety is in such bad conditions. There are reports of attacks on Dalits, Adivasis, minorities. The prime minister never says a word about them. Are they not a part of our country? Instead, their ministers go and garland the convicts. There is an Indian getting beaten in every corner, but the pm stays mum.”

9. “Whenever someone is attacked, it is an attack on BR Ambedkar, the Constitution and this House. When your minister talks about changing the Constitution, it is an attack on India. We will not tolerate this,” Gandhi said. “The difference between us and PM and Amit Shah is that we are willing to lose power. The PM and president of BJP can’t afford to lose power, because when they do other processes will start against them. The prime minister and BJP president act out of fear. This is the fear that is translating in India”

10. “Multiple leaders from the BJP came out and congratulated me for the speech, I want to tell you that the Opposition has united and we will defeat BJP in 2019. You might think that I hate PM modi, BJP, RSS. Instead, I am thankful to them for teaching me the meaning of Congress and Hindustan. You have taught me that no matter what anybody says or hits you, never attack them. You might have anger for me. You might call me names, call me pappu, but I will remove this feeling from you. i will turn you into Congress.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd