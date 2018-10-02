Rahul Gandhi, Sonia wash their plates after lunch at Sevagram Ashram

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi washing their plates after lunch at Sewashram. (Source: Screengrab) Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi washing their plates after lunch at Sewashram. (Source: Screengrab)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi washed their plates along with other party members after lunch at the Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra’s Wardha district, where they attended the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, PTI reported.

Rahul, along with Sonia and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, attended a prayer meeting at the “Bapu Kuti” and paid tributes to the father of the nation on his 150th birth anniversary.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at Sevagram in Wardha, Maharashtra. @incindia today held its CWC meeting at the same place where in 1942, it adopted the Quit India resolution. pic.twitter.com/6VG2U9O2bI — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 2, 2018

“Rahul washed his plate after lunch at the ashram. Sonia Gandhi too washed her plate,” PTI quoted a senior Congress leader as saying.

The place became the residence of the Mahatma Gandhi during his last years in the Ashram after he launched the Dandi march against the British rule. It is also the place where “Quit India” resolution was adopted in 1942 under his leadership.

On his Twitter handle, the Congress president said, “Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India. Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for, are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them.”

