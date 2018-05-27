‘Don’t get too worked up’: Rahul Gandhi advises BJP troll army before going abroad for mother’s medical check-up

The Congress president took a jibe at BJP Social Media team. (File) The Congress president took a jibe at BJP Social Media team. (File)

In a parting shot to BJP ‘troll army’ before heading out of the country for mother Sonia Gandhi’s medical check-up, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday advised the saffron party’s social media team to “not get too worked up” over his visit abroad.

In a tweet, Gandhi said that he will be away from India for a few days, accompanying his mother, Sonia Gandhi on a medical trip.

The Gandhi scion has faced extreme criticism in the past for staying away from the country at crucial times in the past, and attracted trolls at times.

Will be out of India for a few days, accompanying Sonia ji to her annual medical check up. To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don’t get too worked up…I'll be back soon! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2018

According to reports, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for her annual medical examination. She had undergone a surgery in the US in 2011. According to news agency PTI, while Rahul will return within a week, Sonia is expected to stay back for a longer period.

Ahead of their trip, the party has put on hold some key decision pertaining to allocation of the portfolios to Congress MLAs in the newly formed government led by JD(S)’s H D Kumaraswamy. Upon return, Rahul is scheduled to address a rally at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on June 6 to commemorate the first anniversary of police firing on farmers there.

