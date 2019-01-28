Toggle Menu
Rahul-Sonia holidaying in Goa — with seafood, selfies, no security during Sunday lunch

Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes said the two Congress leaders had a quiet lunch with no security guards present.

After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Rachna Fernandes posted on Instagram, “Awed by his charm and modesty.”

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took people by surprise at the popular Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant in South Goa when he arrived for a Sunday lunch with his mother Sonia Gandhi. After attending the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, the mother-son duo flew to Goa for a three-day private visit.

Clad in a blue t-shirt, the Congress leader and his mother posed for photographs and selfies with patrons of the restaurant who had arrived for a quiet lunch. Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes told IANS the two Congress leaders had their lunch with no security guards present.

“When I asked for a photograph with him, he said he would oblige after he settles the bill,” Fernandes said.

 

Awed by his charm and modesty ?? #rahulgandhi

After clearing the cheque, Rahul offered to click a photograph with her. “He is too nice to be in the bad, bad world of politics,” Fernandes told the news agency.

According to a Goa Congress spokesperson, no official engagements have been scheduled by the two leaders who are staying at a five-star resort in South Goa.

