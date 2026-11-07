Linking Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh’s remarks about replacing Aadhaar with voter IDs and biometrics for welfare payments to the SIR exercise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said the statement revealed “a deeply sinister plot”. What the Panchayati Raj Minister said goes beyond just “vote chori”, Gandhi said. “This is theft of rights.”

Gandhi’s remarks drew a sharp reaction from Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, who said the Congress leader has “mastered the art of distorting facts.”

Earlier in the day, Gandhi shared on X a video of Singh making the statement, and said the minister announced that eligibility for government schemes will no longer be determined by Aadhaar, but by one’s Voter ID. “This is a deeply sinister plot.” the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha wrote in his post in Hindi. “Take a moment to understand it.”