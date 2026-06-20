Rahul Gandhi slams NTA after Nagpur student gets Abu Dhabi centre for NEET re-exam

Taking to X, Gandhi highlighted the student's ordeal and questioned the functioning of the examination system.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre after a NEET aspirant from Nagpur, who had been preparing for the re-examination, received an admit card showing Abu Dhabi as his examination center just a day before the test.

Taking to X, Gandhi highlighted the student’s ordeal and questioned the functioning of the examination system. “A child from Nagpur had been preparing for the NEET re-exam for a month. Just one day before yesterday’s exam, he downloaded his admit card. His centre turned out to be — Abu Dhabi. No passport, no money in the family to send him abroad, and no time left now. He cried all night and is refusing to take the exam — what kind of stress is this, can you even imagine?” Gandhi wrote.