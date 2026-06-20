Rahul Gandhi slams NTA after Nagpur student gets Abu Dhabi centre for NEET re-exam

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre after a NEET aspirant from Nagpur, who had been preparing for the re-examination, received an admit card showing Abu Dhabi as his examination center just a day before the test.
Taking to X, Gandhi highlighted the student’s ordeal and questioned the functioning of the examination system. “A child from Nagpur had been preparing for the NEET re-exam for a month. Just one day before yesterday’s exam, he downloaded his admit card. His centre turned out to be — Abu Dhabi. No passport, no money in the family to send him abroad, and no time left now. He cried all night and is refusing to take the exam — what kind of stress is this, can you even imagine?” Gandhi wrote.
He alleged that the incident caused immense mental stress, leaving the aspirant distraught and unwilling to appear for the examination.
Gandhi also questioned how such an error could have occurred and accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of putting students and their families through unnecessary hardship.
नागपुर का एक बच्चा एक महीने से NEET re-exam की तैयारी कर रहा था।
कल परीक्षा से ठीक एक दिन पहले उसने admit card डाउनलोड किया। उसका सेंटर निकला – अबू धाबी।
न पासपोर्ट, न परिवार के पास विदेश भेजने के पैसे, न अब कोई वक़्त बचा है। वो रातभर रोता रहा, और परीक्षा देने से ही मना कर रहा… https://t.co/TJOHUBnFDB
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2026
“How did this even happen? Yesterday, no student should have had any complaint about not being able to reach their centre. The NTA is actually just testing the patience of the country’s children and their parents,” he said.
He further argued that a system incapable of assigning an examination centre in a student’s own city had no right to conduct such high-stakes exams.
Referring to his recent visit to Kota, where he met students and expressed solidarity with them, Gandhi said the country’s education system was failing young people.
“This is no longer an education system. This is nothing but extortion of an entire generation’s money, time and mental peace,” he said.
Urging the government to stop experimenting with students’ futures, Gandhi added: “Stop gambling with our children’s future. They deserve a sensitive, responsible and accountable education system and exam authority — and we will ensure they get it.”