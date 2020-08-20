Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NFSA list, Paswan says incorrect

"The people did not get ration for their rights and this problem became a tragedy," Gandhi said.

Reacting sharply to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that the Centre did not expand the list of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday stated that the Congress leader’s assertion is “beyond” facts.

He said the list of beneficiaries under NFSA will be expanded after 2021.

Paswan’s statement came soon after Rahul’s tweet, stating, “The [Narendra] Modi government had to expand the list of beneficiaries of NFSA. But the government did not do so. The people did not get ration for their rights and this problem became a tragedy.”

Paswan countered with a tweet: “Congress leader @RahulGandhi’s assertion that the Modi government did not expand the list of NFSA beneficiaries is beyond facts. The UPA government, while passing the NFSA in 2013, provided for an extension of the list of beneficiaries every 10 years, which is proposed after the 2021 census.”

Paswan stated that the Union government has arranged free foodgrain for two months under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package for 8 crore migrant labourers and the needy, who do not possess ration card.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.