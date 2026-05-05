Rahul Gandhi slams Congress leaders for ‘gloating’ over TMC loss: ‘Put petty politics aside’

A day after the BJP’s massive win in Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed leaders within the Congress and other parties for ridiculing the TMC and “gloating” over CM Mamata Banerjee’s loss. He said that the Opposition’s loss was only a “big step” for the BJP in its “mission to destroy India’s democracy”. Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also called the gloating “shameful”.

Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC’s loss. They need to understand this clearly – the theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy. Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2026

“Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC’s loss. They need to understand this clearly – the theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy. Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India,” Gandhi said.

This is the second time in 24 hours that Rahul Gandhi sided with Mamata Banerjee. Earlier on Monday, he said: “We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X: “The kind of gloating coming from within own India Alliance over the failure of TMC and DMK is shameful to see. Saw similar boasting when Arvind Kejriwal, Tejaswi Yadav (part of India Alliance) lost and in AAP’s recent split. And now are aiming their guns at Akhilesh Yadav for the upcoming UP elections. These divides are exactly what the voters reject and BJP exploits.”

The kind of gloating coming from within own India Alliance over the failure of TMC and DMK is shameful to see. Saw similar boasting when Arvind Kejriwal, Tejaswi Yadav (part of India Alliance) lost and in AAP’s recent split. And now are aiming their guns at Akhilesh Yadav for the… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 5, 2026

She said that in the 2024 elections a collaborative effort by all parties helped the Opposition gain substantial ground. “So please back off and remember the spirit of why INDIA came about in the first place,” she said.

Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said BJP entered the Bengal with Mamata Banerjee’s support. “Mamata Banerjee laid out the red carpet and feasts for the BJP. And now TMC is suffering,” he said.

“In Bengal, a saffron wave has emerged. People hoped for change, but that the TMC party would disappear in such a way was beyond our imagination.”