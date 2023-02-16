scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Rahul Gandhi’s day out in Kashmir: Skiing down the slopes of Gulmarg. Watch

Rahul was seen zigzagging on the slope at Gulmarg skiing resort with an instructor filming the video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi skis in Gulmarg on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's day out in Kashmir: Skiing down the slopes of Gulmarg. Watch
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently concluded his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, was back in Kashmir on Wednesday. However, this time, he wasn’t addressing a rally or participating in a political event.

Videos of the Wayanad MP skiing through the slopes of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday were shared widely on the social media. The caption to one such video read: “As a reward, Rahul Ji treating himself to a perfect vacation in Gulmarg after successful Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Rahul was seen zigzagging on the slope at Gulmarg skiing resort with an instructor filming the video. Pictures of the Congress leader were also shared on social media platforms.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi skis in Gulmarg on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

This comes barely two weeks after Rahul Gandhi had travelled to Ganderbal, about 20 km from Srinagar, to pay obeisance at the Kheer Bhawani temple. He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This was during his last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that concluded in Kashmir.

The senior Congress leader skis down the slopes. (Photo: PTI)

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, visits to religious shrines were a regular affair for Rahul Gandhi — from the Masjid-E-Azam, Suttur Math, and St Philomena’s Cathedral in Mysuru to performing aarti at the Narmada Ghat in Madhya Pradesh and visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 12:26 IST
