How Rahul Gandhi pulled off his secret planned protest at PM’s residence

The planning for the sit-in at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, which is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, was not just a surprise for the government and police, but also for nearly 25 Congress MPs, who were not even told where they were going till they reached PM’s residence.

Congress sources said that in order to keep the protest and sit-in a secret and to not to alert the police or the government, the Congress’ top leadership didn’t inform its MPs about Gandhi’s plan and simply informed the MPs that they need to reach party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence — 10 Rajaji Marg — for birthday celebrations for party chief, which is around 500 metres from the PM’s residence.