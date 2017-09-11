Rahul Gandhi should give evidence to prove his charge in Lankesh killing: Yeddyurappa

The Karnataka BJP on Monday said if Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is holding the RSS and right-wing ideology responsible for the killing of journalist -activist Gauri Lankesh, he should furnish evidence to back his allegations.

A day after the Left-leaning journalist was killed, Rahul Gandhi had said that anybody who speaks against the ideology of BJP and RSS, is pressured, beaten up, attacked and even killed.

State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa today said, “If Rahul Gandhi has any proof to prove his allegations, he should furnish it.”

BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also attacked Gandhi on September 8 for holding the right wing and RSS ideology responsible for the killing of the 55-year-old journalist.

“The BJP would like to ask the Chief Minister of Karnataka that in the light of the unilateral malafide comment of Rahul Gandhi, should we expect a fair investigation by the SIT,” he had asked.

The state government has formed an SIT to probe the killing.

Replying to a query, Yeddyurappa told reporters here today, “Let all inquirers get over and whoever are the culprits, they must be hanged. For that, we (the BJP) has no objection.”

Asked if the BJP was satisfied with inquiry by the SIT or would demand a CBI probe, the former chief minister said it was left for the government to decide.

Yeddyurappa alleged the government has “failed” in maintaining law and order, which is reflected in the murders of RSS and BJP activists, Left-leaning intellectuals, and a journalist.

“At least, in Gauri Lankesh’s case, let the government take proper action and culprits should be brought to book and punished,” he told reporters here.

Lankesh, known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home here on the night of September 5.

