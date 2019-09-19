Rahul Gandhi should apologise for claiming to waive farm loans within 10 days: Digvijaya’s brother

Congress MLA Laxman Singh, who is former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s brother, on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for making the “impossible promise” of waiving farm loans in the state within ten days of his party’s government coming to power.

During the campaign for the Assembly elections in 2018, Rahul had said on more than one occasion that if the Congress is voted to power, then it would waive off farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh within ten days of coming to power. He had claimed that the CM would be changed if the waiver doesn’t take place in that time frame.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Laxman Singh said, “He should admit that he made a mistake saying that we will do so in 10 days. Not only has that not happened, the banks are not entertaining loan waiver certificates given to many farmers because the money hasn’t reached the banks. The government has not made enough budgetary allocations.’’

He added that there should be a time frame by which the loans will be waived. “You can’t keep your voters guessing. Even the banks are not sure when will they get money and they are charging interest,” he said.

The state government has said that more than 20 lakh farmers have already benefited from the waiver and that more would soon.

Singh’s remarks come ahead of protests planned by the BJP to “expose the Kamal Nath-led government’s failure” to keep its pre-poll promise — considered among the main reasons for the change of guard in Madhya Pradesh.

When asked if his comments would provide the saffron party a handle to attack the Kamal nath-led state government, Singh said, “I don’t care…We are all humans and make mistakes. There is nothing wrong in seeking apology. It will send a good message.”

He also criticised the announcements made by Nath during a Sant Sammelan (gathering of saints), organized by the government in Bhopal on Tuesday. “When the government is in debt of Rs 1.8 lakh crore, how can you promise land pattas to people who already own much land —most of which is encroached,” he said, referring to the saints’ demand to that effect and the CM’s promise to consider it.

“If you are a saint, you should renounce the world and not seek worldly favours. You can’t be a saint and demand land and political posts,’’ he said.