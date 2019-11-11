Rahul Gandhi on Seshan: ‘There was a time when Election Commissioners were impartial, brave’

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said there was a time when Election Commissioners in the country were impartial, respected, brave and feared and that TN Seshan, who passed away Sunday night, was one such EC. Gandhi said while offering condolences to Seshan’s family.

“Unlike today, there was a time when our Election Commissioners were impartial, respected, brave & feared. Shri TN Seshan was one of them. My condolences to his family on his passing.”

Seshan, a cancer survivor, suffered a cardiac arrest around 9.30 pm on Sunday, sources close to him said.

The 1955-batch IAS officer was CEC from 1990 to 1996 and was known for his fight against electoral malpractices such as bogus voting and booth capturing.

Born in 1932 at Thirunellai, now in Kerala’s Palakkad district, Seshan completed his education from Government Victoria College, Palakkad, Madras Christian College and Harvard University.

Several top senior Congress leasers condoled Seshan’s demise and paid rich tributes to him.