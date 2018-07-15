Rahul Gandhi seeks party feedback on possible poll tie-ups

Rahul was speaking at the first annual national leadership meeting of the All India Professional Congress (AIPC). Rahul was speaking at the first annual national leadership meeting of the All India Professional Congress (AIPC).

At a time the Congress is trying to form alliances in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, party president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked presidents of the two-state units, and of Rajasthan, to consult party workers on alliances and submit a report to him. Rahul on Saturday met state presidents and AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to assess the party’s preparation for the state elections due later this year. Sources said Rahul told the state chiefs to take feedback from workers about seats which could go to allies, in case of a tie-up and on the effectiveness of alliances.

“He has given some time. We have to give him feedback,” an AICC in charge who was present at the meeting said.

The Congress has been in talks with the BSP and parties like the Gondwana Ganatantra Party for an alliance in Madhya Pradesh.

“We will be talking to all parties. We must remember that the politics of today is very fragmented. And this fragmentation dictates these kind of alignments…There are other small parties. There is Samata Party, Samajwadi Party…we will talk to all,” Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath had told The Indian Express last month.

As far as Rajasthan is concerned, both state chief Sachin Pilot and AICC general secretary in-charge Avinash Pande, believe the party does not need an alliance. Sources said various committees related to polls, like those for campaign and coordination in Rajasthan, would be announced in the next 10 days.

Party leaders said there was no discussion on projecting a chief ministerial candidate in any of the states. “A chief ministerial candidate will not be projected anywhere,” a senior leader said.

‘Tharoor a role model’

Days after a row erupted over Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s remarks that India will become a “Hindu Pakistan” if the BJP wins 2019 general elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday him called a “role model” for professionals seeking to work for the party. Rahul was speaking at the first annual national leadership meeting of the All India Professional Congress (AIPC). Tharoor is the chairman of the AIPC. The BJP had attacked the Congress over Tharoor’s remarks, after which the Congress asked all its leaders to be cautious in choosing words while targeting the BJP. Sources said Rahul told the AIPC leadership that the Congress would win the 2019 elections.

