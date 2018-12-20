PM Modi finally implementing Congress’s ‘Grand Stupid Thought’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday credited his party for “jolting” the Prime Minister to say that his government would try to tax “99 per cent” of all items at 18 per cent or below under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Rahul said it was better late than never that Narendra Modi was implementing what he had previously called the Congress’s “Grand Stupid Thought” — the PM’s acronym for GST.

“The Congress Party has finally jolted Narendra Ji from his deep slumber on Gabbar Singh Tax. Though still drowsy, he now wants to implement what he had earlier called the Congress Party’s, ‘Grand Stupid Thought'”, Rahul said, adding, “Better late then never Narendra Ji!”

His statement comes a day ahead of the GST Council meeting on Saturday.

PM Modi Tuesday indicated that only a 0.5 to one per cent of the 1,200-odd items would be taxed at 28 per cent—the highest GST slab—while the rest would be brought under lower slabs. “Today, we are reaching the situation where 99 per cent of the things can be brought under 18 per cent or less tax. And we are moving in that direction. After that, half a per cent or one per cent luxury items will probably be left out of 18 per cent, including airplane purchases, buying a big car, alcohol, cigarettes and some things, which will not even be one per cent (of items),” he said at an event organised by Republic TV in Mumbai.

This isn’t the first time Rahul has spoken about “waking up” the Prime Minister and the BJP to an issue. After the recently-elected governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh waived farmer loans, he said the Congress had managed to “wake the CM’s of Assam and Gujarat from their deep slumber”. He added, “PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too.”