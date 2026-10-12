Modi ji, 200 officers in your government are in touch with us: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, saying there are 200 officers in the government in touch with the Opposition.

“I want to tell PM Modi, 200 officers from within your government in touch with us…They are passing on information to us,” Gandhi said a press briefing.

The Congress leader’s remark comes ahead of the party’s march to the Supreme Court.

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“Till the Constitution is not upheld, and CEC doesn’t get, till elections system is not fixed. Till then, the youth of the country won’t stop. We will not back down,” he added.

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