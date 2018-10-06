Rahul Gandhi says Mayawati decision won’t impact Congress much in MP

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Days after BSP chief Mayawati announced that her party will contest the upcoming polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on its own, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said her decision would not affect the Congress much in Madhya Pradesh. He, however, added that the “indication” from the BSP chief was that the two parties will get together in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In his first comments on the development, the Congress chief said he was “more flexible” than some of the state leaders of the party. “The alliance in the state and the alliance in the Centre are different. And I think Mayawatiji has sort of indicated that. We were pretty flexible in the state. In fact, I was more flexible than some of our state leaders. And we were in the midst of a conversation but I guess they decided to go their own way,” he said during an interaction at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.

“I don’t see the BSP alliance impacting us much in Madhya Pradesh. I mean it would have been a good thing to have. I think we will win the elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. I think in the national elections, the parties will come together particularly in UP,” he said. On whether he is not ruling out an alliance for 2019, he said, “that is the indication we have”.

Targeting the BJP-led government, he said the “government has gone to war with its own people because it wants to impose one imagination on 1.3 billion of us”.

Asked if he would be willing to become the Prime Minister if allies want him to, Rahul said, “If they (allies) want me, sure… I will.”

However, he said the first step is for all the parties to join hands and defeat the BJP.

“We have had a discussion with the allies and what we have decided is that this is a two-stage process. Stage one is we are going to get together and defeat the BJP and stage two is, once the election is over then we will decide what happens,” he said.

Rahul said his visits to temples were not an attempt to play the “soft Hindutva card”. He said he has been going to temples, gurudwaras and mosques for the past 16 years, but suddenly it is being publicised.

