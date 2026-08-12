As Amit Shah offers discussion, Rahul Gandhi says, ‘not interested in a lecture’

He further alleged that Shah “disappeared” during the 20-day parliamentary standoff, despite his movements in and around Parliament being visible.(Express File Photo by Anil Sharma)

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday that the government was ready to answer all questions raised by the Opposition, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hit back, accusing Shah of being absent for the past 20 days and saying they were now making a last-ditch attempt to revive their position.

“The balloon has burst, and now, at the last moment, they are trying to refill the gas. Amit Shah has no courage, the home minister has no courage,” Gandhi said.

Responding to Shah’s offer for a discussion on the alleged police action against students during their July 20 march over the NEET paper leak issue, Gandhi said the Opposition was not interested in hearing what he called the minister’s “imagination”, “lectures or a discussion”. Instead, he said, the government must answer specific questions about the alleged use of force against protesting students.