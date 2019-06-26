Toggle Menu
Rahul Gandhi reiterates at CPP meet: Will not continue as Congress presidenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rahul-gandhi-reiterates-at-cpp-meet-will-not-continue-as-congress-president-5800559/

Rahul Gandhi reiterates at CPP meet: Will not continue as Congress president

Last week, Rahul Gandhi had said the party would decide his successor. “I am not the right person to make a decision and will not get involved in that process,” he had said.

rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi congress president, rahul gandhi congress chief, congress party meeting, rahul gandhi quits as congress chief
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2019. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

At a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi stood firm on his decision to resign as party president. The meeting was held in the national capital this morning ahead of the Parliament session at 11 am. The CPP comprises all Congress MPs in Parliament.

There’s a silent movement within the party to convince Gandhi to continue as party chief. A meeting in this regard was held by a group of leaders on Tuesday evening at Punjab Bhawan to discuss the crisis within the party. A bigger meeting may be held at the party headquarters soon.

Last week, Gandhi had said the party would decide his successor. “I am not the right person to make a decision and will not get involved in that process,” he had said.

Following the Congress’ dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had tendered his resignation at a meeting with members of the Congress Working Committee, after taking “100 per cent responsibility” for the party’s second-worst defeat in its history. He had said that he would stay on till a suitable person was found to replace him.

While several leaders have urged him to stay on, the Congress has been left in a position of confusion and turmoil, and bereft of leadership.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC stays Delhi HC order allowing Rajeev Saxena to go abroad for treatment
2 Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-401 Results Today: First prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!
3 AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat moves SC against disqualification notice for joining BJP