Rahul Gandhi reiterates at CPP meet: Will not continue as Congress president

At a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi stood firm on his decision to resign as party president. The meeting was held in the national capital this morning ahead of the Parliament session at 11 am. The CPP comprises all Congress MPs in Parliament.

There’s a silent movement within the party to convince Gandhi to continue as party chief. A meeting in this regard was held by a group of leaders on Tuesday evening at Punjab Bhawan to discuss the crisis within the party. A bigger meeting may be held at the party headquarters soon.

Last week, Gandhi had said the party would decide his successor. “I am not the right person to make a decision and will not get involved in that process,” he had said.

Following the Congress’ dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had tendered his resignation at a meeting with members of the Congress Working Committee, after taking “100 per cent responsibility” for the party’s second-worst defeat in its history. He had said that he would stay on till a suitable person was found to replace him.

While several leaders have urged him to stay on, the Congress has been left in a position of confusion and turmoil, and bereft of leadership.