Criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala by Ahmedabad bank

The Ahmedabad District Co-operative Bank on Monday filed criminal defamation cases against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala for alleging that Rs 745 crore worth old notes were exchanged in the first five days of demonetisation by the bank in 2016.

A metropolitan court has ordered an inquiry into the allegation under section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to an RTI response by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) in June this year, an Ahmedabad entity had topped the list of cooperative banks that accepted Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes after the note ban decision was announced.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had claimed that Ajay Patel, the chairman of Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, which mobilised Rs 745.58 crore worth of banned notes in just four days in November 2016, is a “close associate” of BJP president Amit Shah who is a director and former chairman of the bank.

While demanding a probe into the deposits, Surjewala had said that the RTI reply had “exposed an attempt to convert black into white money in the guise of demonetisation”.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi had said, “Congratulations Amit Shah ji, Director, Ahmedabad Dist Cooperative Bank, on your bank winning 1st prize in the conversion of old notes to new race. 750 Cr in 5 days! Millions of Indian whose lives were destroyed by Demonetisation, salute your achievement.”

Congratulations Amit Shah ji , Director, Ahmedabad Dist. Cooperative Bank, on your bank winning 1st prize in the conversion of old notes to new race. 750 Cr in 5 days! Millions of Indians whose lives were destroyed by Demonetisation, salute your achievement. #ShahZyadaKhaGaya pic.twitter.com/rf1QaGmzxV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2018

While responding to the allegations, then acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had said, “Congress is once again trying to sensationalise the issue with misguided allegations against Shri @AmitShah, which clearly shows desperation to deflect public attention from its own misdemeanours. Rightly exposed by NABARD.”

The BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya had posted on Twitter: “Taking down Rahul Gandhi is boring, because he neither has facts nor credibility. 746 cr was deposited by 1.6 L account holders (mostly farmers and neo-middle class), which translates to- 46K/depositor, lower than other banks. RG’s demonetisation blues?” Goyal and Malviya linked their Twitter posts to a press statement from NABARD.

