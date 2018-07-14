Rahul Gandhi on Sacred Games row: My father lived, died for India, no ‘character’ can change that

Rahul Gandhi said he believed in the freedom of expression unlike BJP and RSS. (File) Rahul Gandhi said he believed in the freedom of expression unlike BJP and RSS. (File)

Amid several petitions in courts against Netflix series Sacred Games, alleging that it harmed the reputation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the views of a character in a fictional web series can never change the fact that his father lived and died in the service of India.

“My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that,” Gandhi tweeted tagging Sacred Games. However, the Congress chief said he believed in the freedom of expression and unlike BJP/RSS, he thought “freedom is a fundamental democratic right”. “BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed and controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right,” he said.

BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.#SacredGames — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2018

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking removal of some “offensive scenes” from the Netflix series Sacred Games, alleging that some of its content were inappropriate and derogatory in nature and harmed the reputation of the former prime minister. However, a bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar recused from hearing the plea without assigning any reason. The plea was then listed to a different bench. Another complaint was filed by local West Bengal Congress leader Rajiv Kumar Sinha for allegedly insulting the former prime minister on July 10.

In the show, there are some scenes where the Bofors scandal is shown and the character played by actor Nawazudin Siddiqui refers to Rajiv Gandhi as ‘coward’. Sacred Games is based on author Vikram Chandra’s novel. It has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

