Rahul Gandhi on probe into trusts: Those who fight for truth cannot be intimidated

In an apparent response to the Centre setting up an inter-ministerial committee to probe the fundings of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said those who “fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated”.

The inter-ministerial committee will probe the fundings of RGF, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Facing criticism from the Congress over its handling of the recent border standoff with China, the BJP had alleged that the RGF used to receive funds from the embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks every one has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated.”

Earlier, the Congress issued a statement, where it called the probe a “blind witch-hunt” project by a “panicked Modi government”. “This wild and insidious hatred of the BJP of Congress leadership unfolds every day in an embarrasing and uglier fashion,” AICC Communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said in the statement.

He said the government, which is facing a barrage of questions on border security, handling of Covid-19 crisis, and economic stress, had “fallen back on a devious hounding of those exposing its ineptitude by ordering a wholly vicious and vengeful investigation of the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust”.

In a statement, the MHA said on Wednesday, “MHA sets up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA, etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee.”

Sources said the committee will investigate all sources of funds, including those received from foreign countries, in these organisations and see if they adhered to laid down laws and rules. Sources said the committee will first call for all relevant documents with regard to probe from these organisations and then, if the need arises, call office bearers for questioning.

The development assumes significance as all the three organisations are headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and have top leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, as members. RGF even has former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram as members.

