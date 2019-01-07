Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack over Rafale: ‘Without pay HAL employees will be forced to join Anil Ambani’

Stepping up his attack over the Rafale fighter jets deal, Rahul Gandhi Monday launched a fresh salvo against the BJP and Reliance Defence saying Anil Ambani will need “Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL’s) brilliant talent pool” to deliver on the contracts. The Congress has alleged that Reliance Defence was named as the offset partner instead of the public company HAL in the defence deal on the behest of the Modi government.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “That HAL doesn’t have enough cash to pay salaries, isn’t surprising. Anil Ambani has Rafale. He now needs HAL’s brilliant talent pool to deliver on his contracts. Without salaries, HAL’s best engineers & scientists will be forced to move to AA’s venture.” He also quoted a media report that said that the state-owned defence PSU has come to a standstill owing to inadequate funds.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel also accused the government of not paying the aerospace major for the products that it has already delivered and pushing the company into a financial crunch. “Very disturbing that Government has not paid HAL for products that have been delivered but paid foreign vendors like Dassault for products that are not yet delivered!” Patel said in a tweet. “As a result, HAL is a broke & is borrowing money to pay salaries. Is this Make in India? (sic),” he said.

On Saturday, the Gandhi scion quoted another media report that claimed that “not a single rupee of the said Rs 1 lakh crore has come to HAL, since not a single order, as claimed, has been signed till now”. The media report cited senior HAL management officials to back its claim. Accusing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of “lying” in Parliament, Gandhi said the minister should either place the documents in support of her statement in the House or resign.

In her defence, Sitharaman shot back with reports detailing the contracts awarded to HAL since 2014 when the BJP came to power. Addressing Lok Sabha on Monday, she said that company has signed contracts worth Rs 26,570.8 crore and contracts worth Rs 73,000 Cr were in the pipeline.

The war of words over between the Congress and the BJP Rafale has been going on for a week in Lok Sabha.