Rafale deal: Watch LIVE – Rahul Gandhi attacks PMO for ‘parallel negotations’

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday will shortly address a press briefing on Rafale defence deal. “Brothers & sisters in the Armed Forces: You are our defenders. You sacrifice your lives for India. You are our pride,” the Congress chief wrote on Twitter this morning. Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Priyanka Chaturvedi are present at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
