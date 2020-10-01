Farm laws: Rahul Gandhi to launch tractor rally in Punjab from October 3

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to Punjab and Haryana from October 3 to launch a tractor rally to support the farmers agitating against the farm legislations.

The tractor rally would start from Badhani Kalan in Moga in Punjab on October 3 and culminate in Raikot. On October 4, the rally would start from Sangrur and end in Samana in Patiala. The same day, Gandhi would start his journey from Patiala and enter Haryana from Shambhu border.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Harish Rawat, who has been camping in Chandigarh for last three days, prepared the tractor rally planned for Gandhi. The rally was planned to cover 50 km each day but the security agencies do not want Gandhi to cover more than 20 km, a Congress leader said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rawat and Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar would accompany Gandhi on his tractor. Plans are afoot to ensure that no threat is posed to his life in the state which is already on the boil due to farm protests. The farmers are on rail roko protests across the state.

Earlier, the state unit wanted Gandhi to be in Punjab on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The state Congress was working on it till past midnight. But the security agencies are learned to have thrown a spanner in the earlier program.

