On Pulwama attack’s anniversary, Rahul Gandhi asks ‘who benefited the most’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

A year after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a car bomb attack in Pulwama, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday attacked the ruling BJP asking what was the result of the inquiry into the incident and who was held accountable. He also questioned who benefitted from the attack.

Paying tributes to the jawans who died in the attack, Rahul Gandhi on Twitter wrote: “Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?”

In one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces, about 44 CRPF personnel were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle rammed one of the buses carrying the forces from Jammu to Srinagar on February 14. Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack. In response to the attack, India launched airstrikes at JeM training camps in Balakot before dawn on February 26.

Gandhi’s tweet was in reference to how after the attack, the BJP build a political narrative around patriotism and capitalized on it during the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country will never forget the sacrifice of the 40 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama attack. “Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom,” tweeted Modi.

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet against four JeM aides of Pulwama attack mastermind, in a case of conspiring for terror acts across the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd