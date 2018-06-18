Rahul Gandhi promises hospital to Odisha man on protest walk, Dharmendra Pradhan points to ‘Cong failure’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised to help an idol maker from Rourkela in Odisha, who has walked more than 1,300 km to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his promise for a multi-specialty hospital in the Steel City. Muktikanta Biswal began his trip on April 16, with the national flag in hand. On Saturday, he fainted in Agra and had to be hospitalised.

At Rourkela in 2015, the Prime Minister had said, “The government of India has decided that IGH (Ispat General Hospital) will be converted into a medical college and super speciality hospital, though I hope no one has to go there and no one falls sick.”

In a tweet on Sunday, Rahul said: “The PM promised Rourkela a multi speciality hospital three years ago. Now, Muktikant Biswal has walked 1,300 km to Delhi because the PM hasn’t kept his promise & people are dying. I assure Mr Biswal: the people of India & the Congress party will keep the PM’s promise for him.” Biswal told the media in Agra, “The hospital’s condition is very bad. People keep dying. The flag in my hand has given me strength to cover the journey. I still hope the PM will keep his promise”.

Responding to Rahul’s tweet, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said at a press meet, “He says many things about Shikanji, McDonald’s and what not. He does not know what he is saying”. He said Biswal’s “long journey is the symbol of the failure of the long rule of the Congress”.

On the IGH, he said, “(Union Steel Minister) Birender Singh has inaugurated the Plastics department on which Rs 10 crore will be spent. Work has already begun. In a Detailed Project Report for the hospital, Rs 200 crore has been set aside and the work will be completed by June 2019. In Narendra Modi’s tenure, seven hospitals in Odisha — Koraput, Baripada, Baleswar, Bolangir, Puri, Talcher, Sundergarh — are coming up”.

Biswal said he also plans to raise Modi’s promise regarding construction of a second bridge on Brahmani river. On the proposed bridge on Brahmani, Pradhan said, “A second, six-lane bridge is being constructed. If the state government had cooperated on forest clearance, the construction could have been completed last year”.

