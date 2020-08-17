‘Jungle raj’ of caste violence ‘peaking’ in UP: Rahul, Priyanka slam Yogi govt

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that incidents of caste violence and hate crimes against women have become rampant in the state. (PTI File Photo)

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that incidents of caste violence and hate crimes against women have become rampant in the state.

Referring to the killing of a Dalit village head in Azamgarh’s Basgaon, Rahul Gandhi alleged that in UP the “jungle raj” of caste violence and rape is “peaking”.

“Now another terrible incident – Sarpanch Satyamev, being a Dalit, said ‘no’ due to which he was killed. Condolences to the family of Satyamev Ji, he tweeted.

यूपी में जातीय हिंसा और बलात्कार का जंगलराज चरम पर है। अब एक और भयानक घटना- सरपंच सत्यमेव ने दलित होकर ‘ना’ कहा जिसके कारण उनकी हत्या कर दी गयी। सत्यमेव जी के परिवारजनों को संवेदनाएँ।https://t.co/Fl3ygHUFle — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2020

The UP police has invoked the National Security Act against four people in connection with the village head’s killing, which triggered a mob violence.

Basgaon village pradhan Satyamev, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, was shot dead last week. Police officials said he was killed by people who knew him — they were reportedly talking to him around 500 metres from his home and suddenly opened fire.

Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at the UP government over the issue of women’s security in a Facebook post in Hindi.

“Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and now Gorakhpur. Such repeated incidents have proven that the Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in providing security to women,” she said, referring to reports of crimes against women in the aforementioned areas.

She further said there is no fear of law in the minds of criminals in the state, adding that gruesome incidents of crime against women are taking place as a result.

Priyanka alleged the police and administration are neither able to provide security nor take appropriate action. “The Uttar Pradesh government should review the law-and-order system and take every step to enure the safety of women,” she said.

The state dispensation has denied the Congress’ allegation that the law-and-order situation is deteriorating in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule.

With PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.