Our father also met same fate, we understand your pain: Rahul, Priyanka to CRPF jawans’ families

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi visited Shamli village in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to pay respects to two CRPF personnel killed in last week’s Pulwama terror attack.

Advertising

Along with party general secretary and in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rahul and Priyanka first attended the prayer meeting of CRPF jawan Amit Kumar Kori and later went to Banat village to pay their respects to another jawan Pradeep Kumar.

While consoling the members of the bereaved family, Rahul said that his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had also met the same fate. “In a way, our father had also met the same fate. We understand your pain and agony,” the Congress chief said.

Calling the Pulwama tragedy an attack on the soul of India, Rahul had said that India was a country of bravehearts and no power in the world could push it backward. “This is one country. This is a country for everyone (of us) and this is a country of love and brotherhood,” he said.

Speaking to the jawan’s family, Rahul said, “We are sad, but at the same time we are proud that a family of this country gave love to its son and educated him. The son gave his love, body and heart to the country. We can never forget this thing.”

Among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the attack, which was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad militant, 12 hailed from Uttar Pradesh, including two from Shamli.

The Congress posted videos on social media in which the Gandhis and Jyotiraditya Scindia were seen paying tributes to garlanded photos of the soldiers.

Advertising

They later went to the residence of Pradeep Kumar and spoke with his family members and relatives. Priyanka was also seen consoling the jawan’s wife and spent time with her and other women who had gathered to mourn his death.