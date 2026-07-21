Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka on sit-in outside PM’s home over Delhi crackdown

Stepping up the attack on the Centre over the crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has started a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Tuesday.

Gandhi, accompanied by Wayanad MP and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders, reached the Prime Minister’s address at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg this afternoon. The Congress leaders then sat on the ground and started raising slogans, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The Government doesn’t want to take any accountability or does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of… pic.twitter.com/gnU3ZkRKDx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2026

“We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday,” Gandhi said in a post on X, adding, “PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of India’s youth.” Police authorities are now urging the Congress leaders to end the sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence, a high-security zone.

The Congress protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence came hours after the Gandhi siblings visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi to meet those injured in the police action during the CJP protest on Monday. The CJP supporters were marching to Parliament to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over question paper leaks ahead of competitive exams.