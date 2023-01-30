scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
In Pics | Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi share a playful moment in Kashmir’s snow

With Rahul Gandhi ending his over 4,000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday, the Congress party has geared up for a final showdown.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi play with snow at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Monday shared a playful moment in Kashmir’s snowfall, as the brother-sister duo was seen indulging in a snowball fight at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

After much amusement and attention over his trademark white T-shirt, Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing a half-jacket on Monday morning as Srinagar continued to experience snowfall.

With Rahul ending his over 4,000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday, the Congress party has geared up for a final showdown. The party is set to host a public rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium, which is expected to see participation from several Opposition parties.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in a snowball fight in Srinagar.

On Monday morning, Rahul unfurled the Tricolour at the Yatra’s campsite at Cheshma Shahi in Srinagar. Following this, Rahul along with Priyanka reached the party headquarters at Maulana Azad Road. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the national flag at the party office, where a memorial for the Yatra has also been put up.

Rahul Gandhi and party supporters at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra traversed over 4,000 km across 12 states in a span of five months, starting from Kanyakumari on September 7.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 12:31 IST
