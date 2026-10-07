Rahul, Priyanka bundled away again on anti-CEC protest Day 2

The showdown erupted after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hosted lunch for INDIA bloc MPs at a restaurant on Janpath, less than 2 km from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Written by: Chandrashekar Srinivasan
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 07:43 PM IST
The Congress leaders were detained by cops in dramatic circumstancesThe Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by cops in dramatic circumstances. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were dragged away by Delhi Police Wednesday evening as opposition leaders launched Day 2 of their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Congress leaders were detained by cops in dramatic circumstances – Rahul Gandhi was manhandled and bundled into a police bus and an angry-looking Priyanka Gandhi, who lay on the road with her arms crossed, was hustled away minutes later.

The showdown erupted after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hosted lunch for INDIA bloc MPs at a restaurant on Janpath, less than 2 km from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Congress agitators stand atop a bus on Day 2 of their anti-CEC protest in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Congress agitators stand atop a bus on Day 2 of their anti-CEC protest in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Lunch over, the MPs were being ferried in buses to Jantar Mantar when the cops closed them down at Windsor Place, which is roughly 900 metres from the popular protest site.

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Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Chandrashekar is a senior editor with over 17 years of experience in reporting, writing, editing, and curating digital news content. He has worked with leading media organisations, including NDTV and Hindustan Times, handling high-impact coverage across politics, international affairs, conflict, and public policy. Over the years, he has written and edited news reports, explainers, analyses, profiles and opinion pieces for diverse audiences, focusing on breaking news, political forces shaping India and the world, economic policy, and global security. He has also helped shape editorial guidelines and train junior writers and editors. His expertise includes headline writing, search and audience optimisation, content packaging, and developing editorial standards for fast-changing news environments. His approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy, context and the belief good analysis should help readers what happened and why it matters. ... Read More

 

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