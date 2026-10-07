Rahul, Priyanka bundled away again on anti-CEC protest Day 2

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were dragged away by Delhi Police Wednesday evening as opposition leaders launched Day 2 of their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Congress leaders were detained by cops in dramatic circumstances – Rahul Gandhi was manhandled and bundled into a police bus and an angry-looking Priyanka Gandhi, who lay on the road with her arms crossed, was hustled away minutes later.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were dragged away by Delhi Police – for a second time in as many days – after opposition MPs kick-started Day 2 of protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar quit over irregularities in the SIR process. Read: https://t.co/Pp0FWnfH1t https://t.co/rNZdgtRgIY — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 7, 2026

The showdown erupted after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hosted lunch for INDIA bloc MPs at a restaurant on Janpath, less than 2 km from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Congress agitators stand atop a bus on Day 2 of their anti-CEC protest in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Congress agitators stand atop a bus on Day 2 of their anti-CEC protest in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Lunch over, the MPs were being ferried in buses to Jantar Mantar when the cops closed them down at Windsor Place, which is roughly 900 metres from the popular protest site.