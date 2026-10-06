Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained after hours-long anti-CEC protest, released later

Led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, leaders of INDIA bloc Tuesday stepped up their attack on the Chief Election Commissioner, demanding his resignation before they were detained late in the evening after staging a protest for hours near the Election Commission office in the heart of New Delhi. The leaders were released later in the night.

Parliament Street shut down as Gandhi and others tried to march towards the EC office with their supporters, and climbed atop police barricades, before finding their way into the Akashvani Bhavan premises.

Through much of the day, Gandhi and Vadra were holed up inside the AIR premises, demanding they be allowed to meet the CEC. They were joined by SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien, and CPI(M)’s John Brittas.