‘Steps will be stronger when we walk together’: Priyanka joins Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was joined by his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday for the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra and their son Raihan were also part of the walk.

Priyanka, who is the general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, arrived in Indore on Wednesday and joined Rahul early on Thursday. Clad in a white salwar kameez and a brown puffer coat, this is the first time that she was seen being part of the yatra.

Posting a picture of the two, the Congress said on Twitter: “The steps will be strong, when we walk together.”

“With their joining, the Connect India campaign and our resolution will get a new energy,” added MP Congress Seva Dal.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra kicked off from Kanyakumari on Sept. 7. It entered Madhya Pradesh from neighbouring Maharashtra on Wednesday, where Rahul was welcomed by several Congress persons holding the tricolour flag. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole handed over the tricolour to his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath to formally launch the 12-day-long yatra in the central state, where it will cover a distance of 380 km before entering Rajasthan, as per a PTI report.

LIVE: Bharat Jodo Yatra | Borgaon to Chegaon Makhan | Khandwa | Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/I4fJLalJGH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 24, 2022

Besides Kamal Nath, senior Congress leaders like former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly Govind Singh, former union ministers Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav were present on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh is set to go to polls next year and the Congress party is hoping that this yatra would provide a fillip to their preparations.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi seen with a supporter. (AICC) Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi seen with a supporter. (AICC)

The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, will pass through western Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa-Nimar region, where the party had gained a convincing lead over the BJP in the 2018 Assembly polls and subsequently formed a government under Nath. Gandhi’s Yatra is scheduled to enter Rajasthan on December 4 after covering 380-kms in Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh during next 12-days.

(With inputs from PTI)