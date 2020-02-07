Modi doesn’t behave like PM: Rahul Gandhi on ‘tubelight’ taunt

On Thursday, PM Modi described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “tubelight”. (File Photo) On Thursday, PM Modi described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “tubelight”. (File Photo)

Delivering a sharp retort to Narendra Modi’s ‘tubelight’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president and Wayanad MP Friday said the former does not behave like a prime minister.

“Normally, a prime minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our prime minister doesn’t have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way,” Gandhi said while speaking with the reporters outside Parliament.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Rahul Gandhi made an intervention in his speech in Lok Sabha: I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tubelights are like this. pic.twitter.com/NwbQVBHWPx — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

His response came a day after Modi, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, said, “I have been speaking for 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach. Many tubelights are like this,” he said, leading to much merriment among NDA members. PM Modi’s reaction came after Gandhi rose from his seat and questioned him on the issue of unemployment.

Gandhi also alleged that the ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Friday was a planned one to restrict him from questioning the government. “We are being stifled and we are not being allowed to speak in Parliament… They have suppressed our voices,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

An uproar in the Lok Sabha over BJP MP Harsh Vardhan’s remarks against Gandhi led to the adjournment of the House at 2 pm.

The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of 🇮🇳 can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2020

“The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of India can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd