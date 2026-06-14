‘Like an obedient servant’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over US remarks after killing of Indian sailors

Rahul Gandhi has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response after three Indian mariners were killed in a US strike (File photos).

Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” over American missile strikes on commercial ships in the Gulf region that killed three Indian seafarers on June 10.

After External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the deaths of three Indian seafarers, the US State Department issued a readout of the conversation. It stated that commercial vessels must comply with the instructions issued by American forces. Additionally, it warned that any violation of the US blockade on Iranian ports “will not be tolerated”.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that a “free country would never tolerate such language”, but our “compromised PM” is “silent”. “They listen like an obedient servant and comply with the orders,” said Gandhi.