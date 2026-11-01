‘Modi won’t have become PM without Gyanesh Kumar’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh ‘vote theft’ charge at Ramlila protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the alleged vote theft a 'treason' and the 'rarest of rare case'.

Written by: Asad Rehman, Swapnil Joglekar
1 min readNew DelhiNov 1, 2026 04:28 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering at Ramlila Maidan.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering at Ramlila Ground. (Screenshot)
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday doubled down on allegations of vote theft during his Ramlila ground address, claiming that Narendra Modi wouldn’t have become Prime Minister if Gyanesh Kumar weren’t the Chief Election Commissioner.

Calling the alleged vote theft a ‘treason’ and the ‘rarest of rare case’, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said:
“This is not regular chori (theft). That someone stole something from a shop. This is not normal chori. It is theft of the voice of every person. In legal parlance, it is called rarest of rare case. It is called treason. Without Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi wouldn’t have become PM and Amit Shah wouldn’t be HM”.

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Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
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Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusin... Read More

Swapnil Joglekar
Swapnil Joglekar
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Swapnil Joglekar works with Indian Express Online, where he writes on the intersection of current af... Read More

 

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