‘Modi won’t have become PM without Gyanesh Kumar’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh ‘vote theft’ charge at Ramlila protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday doubled down on allegations of vote theft during his Ramlila ground address, claiming that Narendra Modi wouldn’t have become Prime Minister if Gyanesh Kumar weren’t the Chief Election Commissioner.

Calling the alleged vote theft a ‘treason’ and the ‘rarest of rare case’, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said:

“This is not regular chori (theft). That someone stole something from a shop. This is not normal chori. It is theft of the voice of every person. In legal parlance, it is called rarest of rare case. It is called treason. Without Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi wouldn’t have become PM and Amit Shah wouldn’t be HM”.