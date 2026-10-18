‘Will pay price’: From Goa, Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar over ‘vote chori’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for ‘vote chori’.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, joined the Congress’s ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra’ in Goa’s Margao, walking with workers and leaders.

“The entire country knows what is happening. Gyanesh Kumar implements ‘vote chori’, Amit Shah operationalises it, and Modi Ji does the whole planning,” he said, while addressing the gathering.

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“I have more than 45 defamation cases against me. But from every stage when I say Modi does vote chori (theft), no case is filed against me. Because they fear that if a case is filed, it will become a legal hassle and they will be entangled in the mess,” he said. He added that Congress is a protector of the Constitution, adding that Modi, Shah and Gyanesh Kumar know “they can’t escape from us.”