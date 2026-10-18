‘Will pay price’: From Goa, Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar over ‘vote chori’

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Gandhi joined the Congress's 'Goy Rakhon Yatra' in Goa's Margao, walking with workers and leaders.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readUpdated: Oct 18, 2026 06:38 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Source: PTI Photo)Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India used to have a world-class education system earlier, but now pellet guns are being used against student protesters.(Source: PTI Photo)
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for ‘vote chori’.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, joined the Congress’s ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra’ in Goa’s Margao, walking with workers and leaders.

“The entire country knows what is happening. Gyanesh Kumar implements ‘vote chori’, Amit Shah operationalises it, and Modi Ji does the whole planning,” he said, while addressing the gathering.

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“I have more than 45 defamation cases against me. But from every stage when I say Modi does vote chori (theft), no case is filed against me. Because they fear that if a case is filed, it will become a legal hassle and they will be entangled in the mess,” he said. He added that Congress is a protector of the Constitution, adding that Modi, Shah and Gyanesh Kumar know “they can’t escape from us.”

“PM Modi, Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for what they have done,” he added.

Gandhi said India used to have a world-class education system earlier, but now pellet guns are being used against student protesters.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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