‘Science doesn’t lie, Modi does’: Rahul Gandhi on WHO excess deaths report

Attacking the Narendra Modi government over the latest World Health Organization (WHO) report that claimed Covid-19 deaths in India were heavily underreported, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said “science doesn’t lie. Modi does.”

“47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt,” the Congress leader tweeted this morning. “Respect families who’ve lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated ₹4 lakh compensation.”

In its report on excess deaths due to Covid, the WHO said an estimated 1.5 crore people are likely to have succumbed to the direct or indirect impact of the disease globally during the first two years of the pandemic — instead of the 54 lakh that have been recorded officially by countries. In India alone, Covid could have killed as many as 47.4 lakh people in 2020 and 2021, the report stated, either directly due to infection or through its indirect impact.

The figure, which has been rejected by India, is nearly 10 times the country’s official toll of 4.81 lakh at the end of 2021. The WHO report claims at least 8.3 lakh deaths due to Covid are likely to have occurred in 2020 itself. The Centre has objected to the WHO’s process for measuring excess deaths, and has repeatedly written to the international organisation in this regard.

The WHO report came days after India released its annual data for registration of births and deaths for the year 2020, recorded in its civil registration system (CRS).