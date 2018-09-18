Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi: ‘Shame on a government that allows rapists to walk free’

The Congress president alleged that the government has left India’s women unprotected, afraid and allows rapists to walk free. (File) The Congress president alleged that the government has left India’s women unprotected, afraid and allows rapists to walk free. (File)

In the wake of the recent gangrape of a 19-year-old girl in Haryana, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the “nation hangs its head in shame as one of its daughters is brutally gang-raped”. Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his silence on the issue is “”unacceptable”.

The Congress president further alleged that the government leaves India’s women unprotected, afraid and allows rapists to walk free.

India hangs its head in shame as another one of its daughters is brutally gang raped. Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. Shame on a government that leaves India’s women unprotected and afraid and allows rapists to walk free. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2018

The 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a bus stop on Wednesday when she was on her way to her coaching class. She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjacent to a tubewell in an agricultural field, the police had said.

The victim’s family has alleged that the police failed to take prompt action on their complaint and delayed action by citing jurisdictional issues.

The Haryana government has suspended a Superintendent of Police and a woman assistant sub-inspector over the alleged delay in taking prompt action in the case.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that another Haryana woman was allegedly gangraped by two persons on Monday. Police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of the woman, who is a widow.

