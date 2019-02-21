Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi for ‘gifting’ Rafale jet deal to Anil Ambani

A day after businessman Anil Ambani was found guilty in a contempt case, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi of gifting Rs 30,000 crore to the Mumbai-based businessman while the soldiers who died in of Pulwama attack have been denied the status of ‘martyr’.

Gandhi tweeted, “The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of “Shaheed”. While this man has never given & only taken. He’s gifted 30,000Cr of their money & will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi’s NEW INDIA.”

The tweet was tagged with a report of the news of Anil Ambani being held guilty in contempt of court saying that he will go to jail for three months if he doesn’t pay Rs. 453 crore to Ericsson India within four weeks.

Gandhi made a veiled reference to the Rafale jet deal between Dassault Aviation and Ambani’s company to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets. The Congress has long since alleged that the ruling government has committed a scam by escalating the price of the deal and also in awarding the contract to Reliance Defence.

On February 14, 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide bombing attack when a terrorist blew up an explosives-laden vehicle near the paramilitary force’s convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.