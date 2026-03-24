India’s foreign policy is Modi’s personal policy: Rahul Gandhi slams PM amid West Asia conflict

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Amid the West Asia conflict, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the nation’s foreign policy has turned into “Modi’s personal foreign policy”, which is being considered as a “universal joke”. Slamming PM Modi for his COVID-19 reference in his statement to Parliament on the West Asia conflict, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said he has forgotten what had happened during the pandemic and the kind of tragedies that had unfolded back then.

Addressing the media in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi said, “If the PM is compromised, our foreign policy is compromised.” When asked about reports of Pakistan being one of the intermediaries between the US-Israel and Iran, and India’s stand on the West Asia crisis, the Congress veteran leader said, “Our foreign policy is PM Modi’s personal foreign policy. You can see the results of this, everybody considers this a universal joke.”