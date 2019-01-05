Rahul Gandhi says farmers distressed under BJP rule, cites clash in Gujarat

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said farmers were “distressed” under the BJP’s rule.

Gandhi’s remarks were in a reference to clashes that broke out on Wednesday between Gujarat police and farmers who protesting against limestone mining by UltraTech Cement Limited near Uncha Kotda village in Bhavnagar district, leaving eight people, including four policemen, injured.

“Modiji is beating his chest over the Congress’s loan waiver. He has said for the Congress, farmers are a vote bank,” the Congress chief said in a Facebook post. “Just look at the condition of the farmers in Gujarat. Under the BJP’s rule, farmers are in distress,” he added.

While addressing a rally in Gurdaspur on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the Congress, saying that it was indulging in “politics of lies and deceit” with their ‘loan waiver’ promise to farmers. He said the Grand Old Party had earlier “fooled” the country with the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ and was now doing the same with the slogan of ‘farm loan waiver’.

However, referring to the farmers’ protest in BJP-ruled Gujarat last week, Gandhi tried to draw attention to the unrest among the peasant class under the saffron party’s rule.

Around 2,000 residents from nearby areas assembled at Gujarat’s Uncha Kotda village Wednesday to protest against mining of limestone by UltraTech Cement Limited from its Bambhor-Talli mining site. As the farmers started marching towards the mining site, police stopped them, leading to a clash.

“While the policemen deployed on the mining site were trying to persuade farmers (to return), they turned violent and started pelting stones on police teams… The mob also targeted eight police vehicles and vandalised them. In order to control the rioters, we lobbed 35 teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge,” Superintendent of Police of Bhavnagar, Pravin Mal, told The Indian Express.

Later, farmers clashed again with the police outside Datha police station, where around 45 protesters, including their leader Bharat Bhil, were brought after they were detained. The farmers assembled outside the police station, demanding the release of the detained protesters.

Police had to use force again to disperse rioting mobs and a total of 92 persons were arrested and sent to judicial custody.