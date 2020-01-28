Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Must Read

PM Modi promised two crore jobs, but one crore people lost employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi asked the youth to raise questions on unemployment and India's future. "Don't let your voice be suppressed", he said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2020 2:42:49 pm
haryana assembly elections, maharashtra assembly elections, pm modi rally, modi in haryana, rahul gandhi yavatmal rally, rahul gandhi in maharashtra, election news, indian express Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister of putting off investors by tarnishing the country’s image. (Source: PTI/BJP Twitter)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rising unemployment, flagging economic growth, and tarnishing the country’s image of peace.

Addressing a youth rally in Jaipur, the Wayanad MP said PM Modi had promised to create two crore jobs but one crore people lost employment last year. “Shameful that economic growth has dropped since UPA was in power”, Gandhi added.

Read | Brought CAA to correct historical injustice, says PM Modi

Gandhi asked the youth to raise questions on unemployment and India’s future. “Don’t let your voice be suppressed”, he said.

He accused the prime minister of putting off investors by tarnishing the country’s image.

Rahul Gandhi also said that China has left India far behind. “The whole world knows if there is anyone who can rival China, it is India’s youth”, the Congress leader said.

The Jaipur public meeting was billed “Yuva Aakrosh Rally”, focusing on “youth anger” over unemployment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement