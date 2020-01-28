PM Modi promised two crore jobs, but one crore people lost employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister of putting off investors by tarnishing the country’s image. (Source: PTI/BJP Twitter) Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister of putting off investors by tarnishing the country’s image. (Source: PTI/BJP Twitter)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rising unemployment, flagging economic growth, and tarnishing the country’s image of peace.

Addressing a youth rally in Jaipur, the Wayanad MP said PM Modi had promised to create two crore jobs but one crore people lost employment last year. “Shameful that economic growth has dropped since UPA was in power”, Gandhi added.

Gandhi asked the youth to raise questions on unemployment and India’s future. “Don’t let your voice be suppressed”, he said.

He accused the prime minister of putting off investors by tarnishing the country’s image.

Rahul Gandhi also said that China has left India far behind. “The whole world knows if there is anyone who can rival China, it is India’s youth”, the Congress leader said.

The Jaipur public meeting was billed “Yuva Aakrosh Rally”, focusing on “youth anger” over unemployment.

